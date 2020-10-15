Theranostics Market to Register High Revenue Growth During 2019-2027

Global Theranostics Market: An Overview

Theranostics is a new field of medicine which relies on targeted therapies to conduct specific targeted tests. These tests are mainly used for various forms of cancers. The key concern in the therapeutics involve patient centric care with the help of more personalised and precise approach. The technique relies on the use of diagnostic and therapeutic applications to form a single agent. The system is known to improve drug delivery, diagnosis, and treatment response monitoring which are key benefits for end-users. The growing incidences of cancers, and increasing need for a combination of therapies for cancers are expected to drive considerable growth for the theranostics market in the near future.

Theranostics Market: Notable Developments

The FDA has approved Mayo Clinic’s new facility in Florida. The facility aims to provide positron emission tomography radiochemistry. The facility plans on conducting various tests include FDA-approved radiotracers and new research. The facility will also conduct various theranostics which are expected to aid help patients with metastatic neuroendocrine tumours.

Currently, the facility offers a multispecialty approach which will provide the therapy to over a hundred patients in 2019. The therapy received FDA approval in 2018 and promises a boon for patients with metastatic prostate cancer.

Nihon Medi-Physis or NMP, the largest radiopharmaceutical company in Japan announced an investment JPY3.3Billion for a new research facility catering to theranostics. The program is expected to accelerate processes to establish theranostics*1 or diagnostics. The NMP center promises to utilize a combination of image/therapy regimes using common molecules. Using antibodies or Peptide, the center promises to advance drug delivery system for cancer patients.

Theranostics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The theranostics market is expected to drive robust growth as cancer incidences continue to rise and side-effects of procedures like chemotherapy continue to prove challenging for clinicians. Moreover, post-cancer treatment also promises lucrative growth as recovery is often slow and takes considerable time away from patients to get back to normal routines. The growth of various cancers like brain, kidney, liver, breast among others promises several opportunities for players in the theranostics market. Additionally, growing research and development and promising approvals in the FDA pipeline are also expected to remain key drivers of growth in the theranostics market.

High costs of therapy and their still experimental nature are expected to remain major barriers to growth. Additionally, in regions like North America, healthcare costs and lack of awareness about post-cancer treatments are expected to remain challenges. However, rising awareness are expected to create new opportunities for players in the theranostics market.

Theranostics Market: Geographical Analysis

Theranostics market in North America region is expected to register notable growth in the near future. The rising cases of cancers, growing awareness, and expanding care options are expected to remain main drivers of growth in the theranostics market. The theranostics market in Asia Pacific is also expected to witness considerable growth as rising disposable income, large population, and increasing access to healthcare are expected to drive considerable growth in the near future. Rising elderly population, technologically advanced healthcare systems, and options like universal care are expected to drive significant growth in Europe region as well.

