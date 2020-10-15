The Home-Based Semen Analysis Kit market to go Berserk with Covid-19, to Bounce back by mid-2021

Home-based semen analysis kit allows easy qualification and quantification of sperm sample at home for men who are planning for kids or are concerned about their sexual health. Conventional semen analysis takes a lot of time and involves manual inspections to interpret results. Due to this long time consuming and expensive procedure, men usually avoid semen analysis test. However, the advent of home-based semen analysis kit is expected to put a spin to this situation. Home-based semen analysis kit is compact kits that display the sperm count within minutes from the semen sample provided to the apparatus. Home-based semen analysis kit allows analysis of sperm quality at a private and secure location making it comfortable for the testers who are hesitant to visit a medical professional. In December 2017, FDA approved the first smartphone based home-based semen analysis kit which displays results in a video format. This home-based semen analysis kit requires to download an application in the smartphone and generates results in about 20 minutes as ‘Moderate’, ‘low’, etc. as per the guidelines provided by WHO. Home-based semen analysis kit aid in early diagnosis of sexual health-related problems.

A recently released 38-year study also showed that sperm count has witnessed a declined graph since 1970. This decline is estimated to be happening due to environmental and lifestyle changes. Lately reported incidents suggests infertility in young adults as well. Such rising incidences of infertility propel the demand for home-based semen analysis kit in the market. Home-based semen analysis kit can be performed at a comfortable location eliminating the stigma related to sperm analysis for certain reasons. This added privacy and comfort are considered as a major driver of the home-based semen analysis kit market. Increasing demand for sperm donors and sperm banks are also contributing to the growing demand for home-based semen analysis kit in the market. Home-based semen analysis kits save traveling cost, test cost and consultation chargers of the doctor which are often very high on a pocket. Affordability and easily availability of home-based semen analysis kit create a great demand for the product in home-based semen analysis kit market. However, although home-based semen analysis kit is claimed to be very accurate, these results are not considered standard for clinical evaluation creating a barrier in the widespread expansion of home-based semen analysis kit market. Moreover, medical expert consultation is required for proper analysis of the sexual problem and its treatment.

The global Home-Based Semen Analysis Kit market is segmented on basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region:

Segmentation by Technology Type Smartphone Interpretation Self-Interpretation

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies E-commerce



According to WHO, one in every four couples in developing countries suffer from infertility and from the available results from surveys and reports_bk_01_01_2020, it has been determined that more than 50 million people experience infertility. In such scenarios, it becomes critical for developing easy home-based semen analysis kit to determine the sperm count creating demand for home-based semen analysis kit market. Home-based semen analysis kit market expected to represent a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing adopting by the people. The self-interpretation segment in the home-based semen analysis kit market holds the maximum market share in terms of revenue, however, the smartphone interpretation segment in the home-based semen analysis kit market is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advancing technology, rapid results and increasing integration of smartphones in the daily lives of the people.

Regionally, the global home-based semen analysis kit market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global home-based semen analysis kit market owing to the increasing demand from end users, the presence of manufacturers and higher spending on healthcare. Europe home-based semen analysis kit market is projected to account for the second largest market share in terms of revenue due to higher healthcare expenditure in the region. MEA and Latin America are estimated to show slow growth in the home-based semen analysis kit market due to the presence of limited players in the region and less awareness about the male infertility problems.

Some of the players operating in the global home-based semen analysis kit market are Medical Electronic Systems, Felton Grimwade & Bosisto’s, Cuesta Care, Inc., Fairhaven Health, Trak Fertility, Maybe Mom SA, MotilityCount ApS (SwimCount) and Micra amongst others.

