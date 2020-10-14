Pump Casing Materials Market Insight, Present Scenario & Growth Prospect 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pump Casing Materials market.

Pump casing materials are used as raw materials for the manufacturing of pump casing. The pump casing materials are available in different types based on the type of chemistry of the pump casing materials. The pump casing material, ceramic lining, is used for vacuum processes and for pumping solid-laden oils, abrasive fluids and adhesives. Pump casing materials such as titanium and nickel are used in the chemical industry due to the corrosion resistance and high temperature stability exhibited by these pump casing materials. The pump casing materials such as solid plastics and plastic lined pump casing materials offer more corrosion resistance and are available at less cost as compared to the metallic pump casing materials.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pump Casing Materials Market

The global Pump Casing Materials market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Pump Casing Materials Scope and Segment

Pump Casing Materials market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pump Casing Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Zibo Qingdong Machinery Manufacturing

KSB SE

Wilo SE

Jindal Stainless Steel Corp Management Services

NeoNickel

Sterling Pumps

Manufacturers Brass and Aluminum Foundry

Sintech Pumps

Torell Pump

Pump Casing Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Cast Iron

Plastics

Others

Pump Casing Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Barrel Pull-Out Pump

Circulating Pump

Can-Type Pump

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Pump Casing Materials market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Pump Casing Materials market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Pump Casing Materials Market Share Analysis

