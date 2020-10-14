Global Newborn Screening Market Overview, Outlook, Recent Trend By 2026 |PerkinElmer Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Interacoustics A/S , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Masimo

Global newborn screening market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Points:

PerkinElmer Inc. is going to dominate the global new born screening market followed by Natus Medical Incorporated and Trivitron Healthcare. PerkinElmer Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Interacoustics A/S , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Masimo, Medtronic, Intelligent Hearing Systems, Interacoustics A/S, Otodynamics Ltd, Vivosonic Inc., ZenTech S.A., AB Sciex, Welch Allyn, Baebies, Inc.

The dried blood spot segment is dominating the global new born screening market.

The instruments segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Global Newborn Screening Market

By Test Type

(Dried Blood Spot Test, Hearing Screen Test, Critical Congenital Heart Diseases (CCHD) Test),

Product Type

(Instruments, Reagents and Assay Kits),

Technology

(Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Hearing Screen Technology, Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology, Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays, Electrophoresis, DNA-Based Assays),

Disease Type

(Critical Congenital Heart Diseases, Newborn Hearing Loss, Sickle Cell Disease, Phenylketonuria (PKU), Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Maple Syrup Urine Disease, Others),

End User

(Hospital, Paediatric Clinics, Clinics),

Geography

(Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global newborn screening market are raising prevalence of new born screening, growth in neonatal diseases, increased government funding and technological advancements in screening.

On the other hand, high cost of automated devices and stringent regulatory policies are hampering the growth of the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Newborn Screening Market

8 Newborn Screening Market, By Service

9 Newborn Screening Market, By Deployment Type

10 Newborn Screening Market, By Organization Size

11 Newborn Screening Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

