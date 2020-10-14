 Asia Pacific Autotransfusion Devices Market Trends in Industry Statistics by 2020-2027 with CAGR of 4.8% | BD, Braile Biomedica, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Medtronic, Redax S.p.A

Autotransfusion is a process in which a person receives some of their own blood for transfusion, instead of a bank allogenic (split-donor) blood. There are two popular types of autotransfusion: Blood can be given “pre-donated” (so called even a “donation” which does not necessarily mean giving yourself) before surgery, or alternatively, can be collected during and after surgery using an intraoperative blood transfusion ( such as Selver Saver, HemoClear or CATS). This latter form of autotransfusion is used in surgery where significant blood loss is expected

The Asia Pacific Autotransfusion Devices market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Autotransfusion Devices assays in the market.

ASIA PACIFIC AUTOTRANSFUSION DEVICES– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Product

Intraoperative Autotransfusion Systems

Postoperative Autotransfusion Systems

Dual-Mode Autotransfusion Systems

Accessories

By Application

Cardiac Surgeries

Orthopaedic Surgeries

Organ Transplantation

Trauma Procedures

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Countries

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Companies Mentioned

BD

Braile Biomedica

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic

Redax S.p.A.

SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG

Teleflex Incorporated

Zimmer Biomet

