Ellagic acid Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Ellagic acid Market: Introduction

Ellagic acid is a micronutrient that is known for its unique antioxidant properties. It is a naturally occurring substance, present in berries and red fruits such as blackberries, strawberries, and pomegranates. Ellagic acid has numerous properties that include skin whitening, anti-aging, anti-inflammatory etc. Furthermore, it has anti-carcinogenic properties that prevent the development of cancer cells. The global ellagic acid market is growing in collaboration with the personal care and pharmaceutical market. For widening the scope of pharmaceuticals, Governments of various developed countries have been involved in various supportive schemes and charitable causes that promotes the growth of global ellagic acid market. The global allegic market is consolidated with only few operating players that are implementing defensive strategies within the market.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6545

Ellagic acid Market: Dynamics

The personal care and cosmetic industry is the major end-user of ellagic acid, which escalates the overall growth of ellagic acid market. Owing to the growing demand for organic personal care products, the global ellagic acid consumption is set to increase in the upcoming years. The labels “100% Organic” and “Made With Organic Ingredients” on personal care products are gaining consumer attention as they are turning towards organic and natural products so as to avoid chemical-based products. Moreover, the shift of consumer lifestyle towards “Veganism” and “Being Green” has facilitated the growth of the global ellagic market. Emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil have recorded healthy growth in global personal care and cosmetic sectors, which drives the ellagic acid market in these regions due to the enormous production of personal care products and increasing population pool. Besides personal care products, ellagic acid is broadly used in pharmaceutical industries for the manufacturing of investigational drugs. However, limited number of manufacturers and tight supply stand out to be the restraining factor for the global ellagic acid market.

Ellagic acid Market: Segmentation

Based on the grade, the Ellagic acid market is segmented as:

Below 90%

90% – 95%

Above 95%

Based on the end-use industry, the Ellagic acid market is segmented as:

Personal care and cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Others

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6545

The personal care and cosmetics segment accounts for over two third of the global ellagic acid market. On the other hand, the rise in the expenditure of pharmaceutical industries will further boost the growth of the global ellagic acid market.

Ellagic acid Market: Regional Outlook

The global ellagic acid market is divided into six regions including Latin America, North America, South Asia & Oceania, Europe, East Asia, and MEA. Among the regions mentioned above, Europe has the largest market for ellagic acid due to the improved living standards of the consumers and the growing demand for organic personal care products. Moreover, North America is likely to show a similar trend as that of Europe for the global ellagic acid market due to the high disposable income in the region. Furthermore, the ellagic acid market is expected to witness steady growth in Europe and North America over the long term forecast. Moreover, Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth in ellagic acid market owing to preference for organic ingredients in personal care products and the rapid rise in population. Latin America is projected to exhibit average growth for ellagic acid market over the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa, ellagic acid markets, are expected to grow in line with the global GDP till 2029.

Ellagic acid Market: key stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global Ellagic acid market are Aktin Chemicals, Hale Cosmeceuticals, Biomax, Plamed Green Science Group. The market is highly consolidated as there are a limited number of manufacturers clustered in major geographies. Some of the distributors of allegic acid include cayman chemicals, spectrum chemicals and TCI America.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/ellagic-acid-market

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Ellagic acid market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Ellagic acid market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, applications and types.