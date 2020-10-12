The 24k Gold Apple Watch 6 is selling like hot cakes

September 15, 2020, came along with Apple rousing the internet with the release of its Apple watch series 6, which is rumoured to have qualities that match those of a professional health expert.

The watch is said to deliver breakthrough wellness and fitness capabilities like featuring a blood oxygen sensor that offers users even more insight into their overall wellness. As opposed to the previously released Apple Watch Series, the Series 6 delivers many notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter, along with its most colourful line-up yet, featuring a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands. watchOS 7 brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging people to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways. This is a watch that goes beyond the standard of watches, imagine having a watch that can improve your health with workout suggestions and health tracker.

As every Apple product usually does, the series 6 had the world in awe at their most current innovation, and I believe it is safe to say that many people lust after the watch but better than this improved watch series, you could have a uniqueness to your watch that no other watch will possess.

In the world of luxury, two of the same kind is repetition and is unforgivable. We have an offer that will make the hair on your skin stand in excitement, that will whisper the most fantastic love words in your ear.

Goldgenie offers the new apple watch series 6 in a range of customised jewels; you can have the straps of your watch replaced with the purest and finest 24k gold, Rose Gold, Platinum, Swarovski crystal, or Diamonds. Our selection gives you a choice of stainless-steel watch straps and cases customised in one of the above finishes, or if preferred, we can also supply the Apple watch 6 series in solid 18k gold. My love language is a first-class luxury, what’s yours?

The best things are rare to find which is why there is a limited offer for customisation. The best things are also best felt rather than heard about or sighted. The feeling of luxury is second to none, a second person cannot feel what you feel by the stories you tell them, they have to experience it for themselves, and this best of luxury, you will only find at goldgenie.com.

We understand that people may worry about the genuineness of the product but Goldgenie has been around since the nineties and they have provided uncompromised services to high-ranked members of the society all over the world and there has never been a dissatisfaction with the services. But for clarity sake and assurance, all services and item purchased from Goldgenie are always backed with a certificate of originality, this certificate will state all the qualities of the jewel so you can stuff your fear away now.

For convenience purposes and for those who wish to fast track their items, there is an incorporation of crypto technology payment system to ensure that payment is smooth and error-free.

