Cushingâ€™s Disease Treatment Market: Where is the Market Heading Post COVID-19?|Trusted Business Insights

Cushing disease is caused by tumour in the pituitary gland which leads to excessive secretion of a hormone called adrenocorticotrophic (ACTH), which in turn leads to increasing levels of cortisol in the body. Cortisol is a steroid hormone released by the adrenal glands and helps the body to deal with injury or infection. Increasing levels of cortisol increases the blood sugar and can even cause diabetes mellitus. However the disease is also caused due to excess production of hypothalamus corticotropin releasing hormone (CRH) which stimulates the synthesis of cortisol by the adrenal glands.

Cushings disease treatment market revenue is growing with a stable growth rate, this is attributed to increasing number of pipeline drugs. Also increasing interest of pharmaceutical companies to develop Cushing disease drugs is a major factor contributing to the revenue growth of Cushing disease treatment market over the forecast period. Current and emerging players focuses on physician education and awareness regarding availability of different drugs for curing Cushing disease, thus increasing the referral speeds, time to diagnosis and volume of diagnosed Cushing disease individuals. Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness regarding Cushing syndrome aids in the revenue growth of Cushings disease treatment market.

Increasing number of new product launches also drives the market for Cushings disease Treatment devices. However availability of alternative therapies for curing Cushing syndrome is expected to hamper the growth of the Cushings disease treatment market over the forecast period.

Cushings Disease Treatment Breakdown Data by Type

Ketoconazole

Mitotane

Aminoglutethimide

Metyrapone

Mifepristone

Etomidate

Pasireotide

Cushings Disease Treatment Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Clinics

E-Commerce/Online Pharmacies

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Cushings Disease Treatment market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS

HRA Pharma

Strongbridge Biopharma

Novartis

