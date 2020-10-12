Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) Market Strategic Insights 2020|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) market.

Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) are devices used in mechanically ventilated patients intended to help prevent complications due to “”drying of the respiratory mucosa, such as mucus plugging and endotracheal tube (ETT) occlusion.

This report collects market data of both HME only and HME filter.

Some of the key players present in global Heat and Moisture Exchangers market include Medtronic, Draeger, GVS Group, Teleflex, Westmed, Intersurgical, etc. Top ten players account for revenue share of over 67% in 2019.

Heat and moisture exchangers can be categorized into straight style and elbow style. In 2019, Straight style took up over 82% of the global heat and moisture exchanger market, while elbow style only occupied about 17%.

By Application, the Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) market can be sub-segmented into several major Applications, like Adults, Kids and Babies. In 2019, Heat and Moisture Exchangers for Adults dominated the global market by a share of over 91%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) Market

The global Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) market size is projected to reach US$ 604 million by 2026, from US$ 508.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) Scope and Segment

The global Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Straight Style

Elbow Style

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Adults

Kids and Babies

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Heat and Moisture Exchangers (HME) key manufacturers in this market include:

Medtronic

Draeger

GVS Group

Teleflex

Westmed

Intersurgical

GE Healthcare

Atos Medical

Smiths Medical

Flexicare

Welllead

Vyaire Medical

Tuo Ren

Zhejiang Fert Medical Device

Pharma Systems AB

