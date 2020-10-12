Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery By Bayer AG,Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH,Cargill Inc.,Ceva Sant? Animale,Eli Lilly and Company

Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global veterinary healthcare market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

Key Players:

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Ceva Sant? Animale

Eli Lilly and Company

The pet insurance industry is offering new product lines for veterinary services in developed markets. The insurance cover helps pet owners to explore a range of treatment options available ensuring better healthcare of animals. For example, Healthy Paws pet insurance offers insurance for pet illness, accidents, hereditary and congenital conditions, chronic conditions and alternative care.

The veterinary healthcare market consists sales of goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) associated with diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases in animals. This industry includes establishments that provide veterinary services, veterinary medical equipment producers and animal medicine producers.

The global veterinary healthcare market is expected to decline from $150.7 billion in 2019 to $119 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -21.1%. The decline is mainly due to COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown measures to contain it. Several veterinary care facilities in affected countries have been completely closed or have been only providing minimal treatment for emergency cases. There is also worldwide demand and supply issue due to an inadequate production of veterinary care devices because of the restrictions imposed by governments of various countries to shutdown factories, or function with minimal staffing to contain the spread of virus and keep the staff safe. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $186.7 billion in 2023.

