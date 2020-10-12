Fuel Cell For Data Center Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% by the End of 2018-2028

PMR presents an in-depth analysis and presents key insights on the global fuel cell for data centre market in its latest market study titled ‘Fuel Cell for Data Centre Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028’. The long-term outlook on the global fuel cell for data centre market remains optimistic with the market being valued at over US$ 66 Mn at the end of 2018. The market is anticipated to be valued at over US$ 278 Mn at the end of 2028.

The fuel cell for data centre market is categorised on the basis of power, product type and end use, studied across regions. By power, the >1000 kW fuel cell for data centre segment is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market. Regionally, North America dominates the market for fuel cells for data centres and is expected to amass nearly half of the market size over the studied period. The region accounts for a significant share in terms of installed base for fuel cell for data centre market and is anticipated to witness 13.9% growth between 2018 and 2028.

Shifting Trend from Conventional to Renewable Energy Sources Positions Fuel Cells in the Limelight to Power Data Centres

PMR suggests that the global market for fuel cell for data centres is estimated to register healthy growth throughout the forecast period. This can mainly be attributed to the fact that data centres consume around 2%-3% of the global electricity, which results in increased carbon footprint. Responding to high energy costs and growing environmental concerns, data centre holding companies are looking for alternatives to renewable sources of energy.

Market players are now focusing on fuel cells as an alternative source of energy since they require lesser space compared to wind and solar farms and higher efficiency than its counterparts, among other characteristics. Another factor having a positive impact on the fuel cell for data centre market is the trend of digitization. The digital revolution has penetrated every sector and industry and has staggered the data generated and exponentially increased the need for processing, storage & management of data, thereby positively impacting the fuel cell for data centre marketplace. To provide cyber security, new age data centres are opting to locally generate electricity, which is further fuelling the prevalence of off-site data centres, propelling the market for fuel cell for data centres.

Though the high initial cost is a hindrance to market growth, large scale production and wide adoption of fuel cells for data centres will lead to lowered prices. Keeping aside the merits of fuel cells, these have certain shortcomings when employed in data centre facilities. The sluggish response of fuel cells to changing power load may prove to be a challenge for the fuel cell for data centre manufacturers.

Global Fuel Cell for Data Centre Market Segmentation Analysis

The fuel cell for data centre market has been classified in terms of product type into PEM Fuel Cell for Data Centre, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell for Data Centre, Molten Carbon Fuel Cell for Data Centre and Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell for Data Centre.

Among product types, the PEM Fuel Cell for Data Centre segment is estimate to remain at the forefront of the fuel cell for data centre market in value-volume terms and is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities over the forecast period

The Molten Carbon Fuel Cell for Data Centre segment is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate. Its market valuation is expected to expand by nearly 4.3X between 2018 and 2028

Global Fuel Cell for Data Centre Market Regional Forecast

Regionally, North America accounts for a prominent portion of the global fuel cell for data centre market. Europe is the only other region with double digit market share. Accounting for a significant revenue proportion in the global fuel cell for data centre market, East Asia is anticipated to register noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period.

The global fuel cell for data centre market is expected to grow with 15.5% annual growth rate while the Latin America fuel cell for data centre market, East Asia fuel cell for data centre market and Middle East & Africa fuel cell for data centre market are expected to grow at a decently high rate owing to increased data centre installation in the region.

Global Fuel Cell for Data Centre Market Competition Landscape

The report highlights some of the top companies operating in the global fuel cell for data centre market, including:

Bloom Energy,

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.,

FuelCell Energy, Inc.,

Altergy, Logan Energy,

AFC Energy,

Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation,

Plug Power,

Panasonic Corporation,

Hydrogenics

Ballard Power Systems

