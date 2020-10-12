Waterjet Cutting Machines Market is Projected to Register at a Healthy CAGR of 7.8% During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2030

High productivity as well as accuracy and efficiency in the cutting of expensive/high-cost metals are offered by waterjet cutting machine. Since there is no generation of heat or mechanical stress, the process is considered to be highly efficient. Thus, increase in the requirement for strict tolerance machines in precision cutting operations in the automotive industry, as well as other industries, is expected to boost the demand for waterjet cutting machines.

Waterjet cutting machines find applications in several industries such as defense, metal cutting, semiconductors, aerospace, disposable products, food, glass, ceramics, paper, etc. A study by PMR on waterjet cutting machines concludes that, the waterjet cutting machine market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8 % over the forecast years (2020-2030).

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12139

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on industrial tool production across the world. As the virus is rapidly spreading, governments have restricted all non-essential business and manufacturing activity, which will create disruptions in supply chains. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a decline in industrial tooling activities for metal and composite materials. However, with applications in fabricating food processing and automotive manufacturing equipment, the global waterjet cutting machine industry is expected to pick up toward the latter part of 2020, according to PMR’s study.

Key Takeaways of Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Study

An emerging trend in the waterjet cutting machine market is the micro water-cutting technology, as this technology allows the cutting of minute parts with high precision and exceptional surface finish

As a waterjet cutting machine is a cold cutting process that does not include slag deformation and waste, which is quite common in plasma and laser cutting processes, this technology is considered to have certain green benefits. With the escalation in demand for sustainable machines, the demand for waterjet cutting machines is anticipated to grow on a large scale.

By end use, the metal fabrication segment is estimated to develop at a relatively high CAGR during the forecast years. Due to high demand for waterjet cutting machines in manufacturing and fabrication industries, the segment is estimated to remain a crucial driver for the global waterjet cutting machine market.

Waterjet cutting machines with intensifier pumps are anticipated to remain relatively popular due to their benefits over direct pump machines.

Owing to the ever-growing demand from aerospace and healthcare industries, North America is estimated to hold a large share and remain dominant in the global waterjet cutting machine throughout the forecast period.

“Enhancing product quality by implementing new technologies will be the key to thrive in the waterjet cutting machine market. Tough and long-lasting machines with added features at a competitive price points will help companies retain their customer base,” says a PMR analyst.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for Methodology here >>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12139

Competitive Landscape

The waterjet cutting machine market is fairly fragmented. Top five to six players are expected to hold more than 45% share in the global waterjet cutting machine market. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, organized or tier-1 and tier-2 players hold prominent shares. Upgradation of operational bases and expansion of product portfolios in order to gain competition an advantage over tier-2 and tier-3 players have been the main strategies of key players in the global waterjet cutting machine market.

Conclusion

Waterjet cutting machines with a pressure range up to 4200 Bar are mostly preferred in various end-use industries, including metal fabrication, automotive, and electronics. With an increase in automation, waterjet cutting machines decrease the dependency on manpower in metal cutting industries, and this factor is expected to directly impact the growth of the global market. China and South East Asia & Pacific are expected to emerge as relatively attractive markets in terms of value and growth by the end of the forecast period.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12139

About the Report

The research report analyzes the total sales of waterjet cutting machines on the basis of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn). The market is projected on the basis of factors such as automotive industry growth, metal fabrication industry growth, industry value added, and growing industrialization. The scope of the research report includes new sales of waterjet cutting machines to various end-use industries, including metal fabrication, automotive, ceramics, electronics, paper, food, medical, and aerospace & defense.

More from PMR’s Market Intelligence:

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources.

Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353