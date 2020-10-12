Vegetable Oil Market Report 2020: Industry Overview, Price, Trends, Industry Growth and Outlook till 2025 – IMARC Group

The global vegetable oil market grew at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2014-2019 with consumption volume reaching 207.5 Million Tons in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Vegetable oil is a form of natural oil which is sourced from seeds, nuts and fruits of various plants such as sunflower, peanut, corn and rapeseed among others. It is composed of fat and occurs in a liquid state at room temperature. Vegetable oil is light-yellow in colour with a mild, tolerable odour. It is generally used in the preparation of numerous food products such as pastries and baked goods. In addition, vegetable oil is used for enhancing the texture of food and as a medium for several cooking procedures such as frying.

Global Vegetable Oil Market Drivers/Constraints:

There has been an increase in the demand for natural and organic vegetable oils which is the result of rising health consciousness among consumers. This is one of the major factors which is driving the growth of the market.

Consumers have also become aware about various health benefits offered by vegetable oil which include improving metabolism, and preventing the risk of breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases. This has, in turn, contributed towards the propelled demand for vegetable oils across the globe.

Some of the other factors which are further fuelling the growth of the global vegetable oil market include rising demand from emerging nations, flourishing food industry, improving living standards and changing dietary habits.

However, the availability of counterfeit products as well as shrinking land area for oilseeds are some of the forces which act as hindrance towards the growth of the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Vegetable Oil Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the major players and suppliers analyzed in the report include:

1 ADM (NYSE: ADM)

2 Bunge (NYSE: BG)

3 Cargill

4 Louis Dreyfus

5 Willmar

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Oil Type, Application, and Region.

Performance of Key Regions

China

United States

India

Europe

Indonesia

Malaysia

Brazil

Others

Market by Oil Type

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Sunflower Oil

Canola Oil

Coconut Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

Market by Application

Food Industry

Biofuels

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

