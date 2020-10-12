Global Sales of Structural Health Monitoring Market to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2025, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an eight-year forecast for the global structural health monitoring market between 2017 and 2025. In terms of value, the structural health monitoring market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the structural health monitoring market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and the MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the structural health monitoring market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the structural health monitoring market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of structural health monitoring and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of the key drivers of the structural health monitoring market, restraints of the structural health monitoring market, and the trends & structure of the structural health monitoring market. The structural health monitoring market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the structural health monitoring market based on component, type and application across different regions globally.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1167

The structural health monitoring market is expected to witness substantial revenue growth during the forecast period owing to mounting infrastructural development across the globe, as well as increasing government initiatives towards the standardisation of structural health monitoring systems. Advancements in wireless technology are also expected to be among important factors driving the structural health monitoring market owing to ease of connectivity, communication and control of structural health monitoring systems. Structural health monitoring has critical applications in large structures such as bridges, dams, buildings and construction infrastructure, which are prone to intense load during their lifetime, especially during natural calamities such as earthquakes, typhoons, cyclones, etc. These critical applications require sensitive monitoring, which is expected to drive the global structural health monitoring market during the forecast period.

The global structural health monitoring report starts with an overview of the structural health monitoring market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the structural health monitoring market.

On the basis of the component, the structural health monitoring market is segmented into hardware (sensors, data acquisition system and others), software (design & analysis, parameter identification & tracking and others) and services (installation services, design & consulting services, operation & maintenance services).

On the basis of the type, the structural health monitoring market is segmented into wired structural health monitoring systems and wireless structural health monitoring systems.

On the basis of application, the structural health monitoring market is segmented into bridges & dams, buildings & stadiums, vessels & platforms, airframes & wind turbines and large machinery & equipment.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the structural health monitoring market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers the market key trends.

The next section consists of a detailed analysis of the structural health monitoring market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2017–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the structural health monitoring market to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the structural health monitoring market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the structural health monitoring market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing the structural health monitoring market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (the U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Nordic and the Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe), APEJ (India, China, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the Rest of APAC), Japan and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the structural health monitoring market across various regions globally for the period 2017 –2025. We have considered 2016 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the structural health monitoring market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the structural health monitoring market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global structural health monitoring market has been categorised into a number of segments. All segments in terms of component, type, application and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to the growth of the structural health monitoring market. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends of the global structural health monitoring market.

In addition, another key feature of this report on the structural health monitoring market is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global structural health monitoring market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the structural health monitoring portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the structural health monitoring supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and their success in the structural health monitoring marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the structural health monitoring market. Key competitors covered in the global structural health monitoring market report include National Instruments, Sixense Systems, Digitexx Data Systems Inc., Acellent Technologies Inc., COWI A/S, Kinemetrics Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH, Geocomp Corporation, Nova Metrix LLC and Strainstall UK Ltd.

Key Segments Covered:

Component Hardware Sensors Data Acquisition System Others Software Design & Analysis Parameter Identification & Tracking Others Services Installation Services Design & Consulting Services Operation & Maintenance Services

Type Wired SHM System Wireless SHM System

Application Bridges & Dams Buildings & Stadiums Vessels & Platforms Airframes & Wind Turbines Large Machinery & Equipment



Request for Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/structural-health-monitoring-market#idMethodology

Key Regions covered:

North America Structural Health Monitoring market U.S. Canada

Latin America Structural Health Monitoring market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Structural Health Monitoring market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Structural Health Monitoring market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

APEJ Structural Health Monitoring market China India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Structural Health Monitoring market

MEA Structural Health Monitoring Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Structural Health Monitoring Market