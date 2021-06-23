Yard House to open 3rd N.J. restaurant

Yard House, a sports bar chain with an expansive selection of beer on tap, is opening its third New Jersey location this summer.

The restaurant will open at 320 Willowbrook Mall in Wayne on June 28, according to a news release.

Yard House offers an American-fare menu that includes more than 100 beers. The restaurant is expected to bring about 150 jobs to Wayne, the news release said.

There are 83 Yard House locations nationwide and two others in New Jersey: at American Dream Mall (East Rutherford) and Moorestown Mall (Moorestown).