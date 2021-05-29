Which Top Chef winner is in Lucifer season 5 part 2?

Lucifer season 5, part 2 is now streaming on Netflix, and Top Chef fans were surprised to see champ Michael Voltaggio appear as a favor to Lucifer. Spoilers ahead!

After a long wait, the back half of Lucifer season 5 is now streaming. I’m surprised the Netflix service hasn’t broken down. The fan base the hit series has is massive, and you know everyone stayed up late (or woke up early) to watch the latest set of episodes that conclude season 5.

MORE: Hell’s Kitchen: Meet the Young Guns of season 20

It’s Lucifer vs his siblings in the season 5 finale, but in the penultimate episode, episode 15, Lucifer tries to persuade some of his siblings to join his side. It doesn’t work, but he is almost successful thanks to Top Chef season 6 winner, Michael Voltaggio.

Lucifer season 5 features a quick Top Chef cameo

While chatting with his sister Saraquel, Lucifer brings out Voltaggio and offers Sara a dinner with the Top Chef star. Sara is starstruck and compliments the chef.

Unfortunately, it’s still not enough for Sara to join Lucifer’s side. But it was very fun to see! Lucifer cracks a joke about how terrible Voltaggio is. As it turns out Lucifer helped Voltaggio win the reality cooking competition. Voltaggio, you’ve got some explaining to do, ha!

Lucifer is known for surprising audiences with celebrity cameos, most of which play themselves, such as Sharon Osborne earlier on this season. Which celeb cameo or reference has been your favorite? It’s nice of Netflix not to forget about the foodies!

Have you watched season 5B? It’s an emotional ride for sure, you’ll need a box of tissues. You’ve been warned.

Lucifer season 5 is now streaming on Netflix. Catch all Top Chef coverage (and more foodie TV) here! What’s your favorite foodie show? We love Hell’s Kitchen and Top Chef.