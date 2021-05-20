Velocys gives replace on US, UK biorefinery tasks

Velocys supplied an replace on its proposed industrial-scale U.K. and
U.S. biorefinery tasks in its 2020 monetary report, launched on May
17. The corporation additionally mentioned an settlement that might permit its
era to be deployed in Japan.
U.K.-primarily based totally Velocys has designed, evolved and now licenses
proprietary Fischer-Tropsch era for the for the technology of
clean, low-carbon, artificial drop-in aviation and transportation fuels
from municipal strong waste (MSW) and woody biomass. The corporation turned into
firstly a spin-out from Oxford University, and in 2008 received a
U.S. corporation with a complementary reactor era evolved at the
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.
Velocys is presently growing reference plants; the Altalto
waste-to-jet gasoline venture in Immingham, U.K., and the Bayou Fuels
in Natchez, Mississippi. The Altalto venture is predicted to generate
20 MMgy of sustainable jet gasoline (SAF) and naphtha from MSW feedstock,
with monetary near presently centered for 2022. The Bayou Fuels
facility is predicted to supply 25 MMgy of renewable fuels from woody
biomass waste. Financial near for that venture is centered for the
first sector of 2022. Velcoys is pursuing a federal mortgage assure to
assist the venture.
According to Velocys, the making plans utility for the Altalto
facility turned into stepped forward in May 2020. In mid-2020, Velocys raised £21.0
million, and similarly contributions from each British Airways and Shell
in the direction of the technical improvement of the venture. In 2021, an option
settlement with British Airways for the venture turned into prolonged through
March 2022. Shell, however, withdrew from the settlement in January 2021.
Regarding the proposed Bayou Fuels facility, Velocys indicated that
discussions are ongoing to stable funding with the aid of using one or extra strategic
partners. The corporation additionally mentioned the venture underwent layout assessment and
optimization at some stage in the second one 1/2 of of closing year.
Moving forward, Velocys stated that post-making plans consent and the very last
section of technical pre-improvement paintings for the Altalto facility is
predicted to be entire at some stage in the second one sector of this year. The
corporation additionally stated it’s miles taking benefit of the learnings it has gained
running with its engineering partner, Worley, and accelerating the
technical improvement of the Mississippi facility. “This will make each
tasks noticeably standardized and modular, geared up for the very last FEED paintings
and destiny tasks,” the corporation stated withinside the report.
A venture primarily based totally on Velocys’ era will also be evolved in
Japan. The corporation in February 2021 introduced an settlement with Toyo
Engineering Corp. to begin the improvement in their industrial tasks
to supply SAF and different renewable fuels in Japan. The settlement follows
an illustration venture finished in 2020.
Velocys additionally mentioned that during 2020 it efficiently synthetic four
FT reactors and catalyst and added the ones merchandise to its consumer Red
Rock Biofuels for its Lakeview, Oregon, plant. In 2021, the corporation
plans to paintings with Red Rock to asset with the startup and commissioning
of its facility.
Mississippi Biorefinery Project