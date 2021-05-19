Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Reddit Online Free Live Score

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Premier League prediction, TV channel, team news, live stream, h2h, odds – preview. Roy Hodgson will bid farewell to Crystal Palace fans on this evening as the return of supporters to Selhurst Park also conincides with his final home match in charge of the Eagles after nearly four years in the dugout.

Hodgson confirmed on Tuesday that he will be leaving Palace when his contract runs out at the end of the season, the upcoming fixtures with Arsenal on Wednesday and Liverpool this weekend may well be his last in a coaching career which started back in 1976.

Hodgson expects Wednesday’s London derby to be an “emotional occasion” with 6,500 Palace supporters back in the Selhurst Park stands, and he will want to sign off with one last home victory.

As for Arsenal, they are ending a disappointing season on a relative high in the League. Having won 1-0 at Chelsea last week, Mikel Arteta is seeking another derby win on the road to build momentum for next term.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 7pm BST kick-off today, May 19, 2021.

The match will take place at Selhurst Park, with 6,500 Palace fans present at the stadium following an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

TV channel: Tonight’s match will be televised on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal team news

Eberechi Eze will undergo a late fitness test. Eze is a doubt because of a minor injury, but Hodgson is hopeful the 22-year-old midfielder will be fit.

James Tomkins is likely to be involved again after returning in Sunday’s 3-2 win over Aston Villa after four months out with a fractured eye socket.

Tyrick Mitchell will continue at left-back after scoring his first Palace goal in the win against Villa. Hodgson will decide whether to recall Vicente Guaita in goal after Jack Butland started at the weekend.

Scott Dann is an injury doubt and Palace will make late checks on his fitness. Elsewhere, Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson and Mamadou Sakho all remain sidelined.

Arsenal may be able to welcome back Granit Xhaka. The midfielder has been sidelined since pulling up during the warm-up of the loss to Villarreal, but is in contention this week.

Elsewhere, David Luiz is Arteta’s only other fitness concern and there is hope he will make one last appearance for the Gunners before he leaves this summer.

Bukayo Saka struggled in a wing-back role at Chelsea and could be deployed further forward here, with Calum Chambers the likelist candidate to come in should Arteta rever to a back four.

Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe should complete the three behind the lone striker, the former potentially playing his last minutes as an Arsenal player this week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are competing for the focal point of the attack, the latter pushing for a start after three appearances off the bench.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal predicted lineups

Palace XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Mitchell; Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze; Townsend, Benteke, Zaha.

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Chambers, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Partey, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction

Neither side has a huge amount to play for in terms of the table, but Palace will be desperate to give Hodgson a proper send-off in front of the fans. Expect the hosts to go all-out for the win.

Palace 3-2 Arsenal

Crystal Palace welcome Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening in the Premier League.

The match, set to be attended by 6,500 supporters, could be Roy Hodgson’s final game as Eagles manager, with his contract expiring next month.

Palace are safe from the drop once again, with Frank Lampard reportedly in talks to take over this summer.

It’s been a much more depressing story for the Gunners this season, though, who need a miracle to qualify for any European competition next campaign.

Mikel Arteta might have to do it without Hector Bellerin, David Luiz and Grant Xhaka, too, who are all doubtful for the short trip across the capital.

Hodgson, however, may be without up to seven players.

The 73-year-old will be hoping full-backs Nathaniel Clyne and Patrick van Aanholt are ready to return along with captain Luka Milivojevic.

The trio all missed Sunday’s comeback victory against Aston Villa.