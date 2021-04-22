Atletico Madrid vs. Huesca Live Streaming Free Online On Reddit

Atletico Madrid vs. Huesca LIVE STREAM (4/22/21): Watch La Liga online | Time, USA TV, channel. Atletico Madrid will look to return to the top of La Liga when they host struggling Huesca on Thursday at 6pm (UK time). Diego Simeone’s men are level on points with leaders and rivals Real Madrid but remain second due to their head-to-head record. Huesca, meanwhile, are 18th and in serious relegation danger.

Atletico Madrid vs Huesca: Preview, predictions and how to watch 2020-21 La Liga season today

Atletico Madrid and Huesca clash off today in Round 31 of the 2020-2021 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Atletico Madrid will host Huesca in the 31st round of the 2020-21 La Liga season today, April 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this exciting soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Huesca are yet to celebrate a victory in head-to-head duels, while Atletico Madrid have managed to triumph in two matches so far, and the remaining game has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 30, 2020, and it ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2020-21 La Liga season.

Atletico Madrid vs Huesca: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021 Time: 1:00 PM (ET) Location: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Huesca: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM CT: 12:00 PM MT: 11:00 AM PT: 10:00 AM

Atletico Madrid vs Huesca: Storylines

Diego Simeone’s squad currently sit on top of La Liga with 70 points in 31 games, despite having slipped in the past few rounds. On the opposite side are the Oscenses, who as a result of their disappointing form, are placed in the 17th position with 27 points in 31 fixtures so far.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 25, 2018, and it ended in a 3-0 win for Atleti. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to go home with the three points in Round 31.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atletico Madrid vs Huesca in the U.S.

The 2020-2021 La Liga Round 31 game between Atletico Madrid and Huesca, to be played today, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, will be broadcasted on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Atletico Madrid vs Huesca: Predictions And Odds

All odds are in favor of Atletico. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -250 odds to win this weekend. The away side Huesca have whooping +750 odds to upset the current La Liga leaders, while a tie would result in a +360 payout.

Atlético Madrid vs Huesca live streaming: Watch La Liga online

This article provides information on how to live stream Atlético de Madrid vs Huesca in La Liga on Thursday 22 April 2021.

Atlético Madrid vs Huesca live streaming: Preview

MADRID, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 27: Luis Suarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates after scoring his sides fifth goal during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico de Madrid and Granada CF at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on September 27, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Can Atlético Madrid continue Sunday’s form and win the La Liga title?

At the weekend, los Colchoneros hammered bottom of the table Eibar 5-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ángel Correa and Marcos Llornte both scoring braces with Yannick Ferreira Carrasco scoring in the middle.

Before this, Diego Simeone’s side have only won three of their last nine La Liga games, allowing the three behind them to almost catch up.

Following Real Madrid’s win at Cádiz on Wednesday, Atleti are behind their city rivals on head-to-head and five points above Barça who have a game in hand.

Will Atlético move back to the top of the table?

Huesca meanwhile are currently fighting for their lives.

At the weekend, they were beaten in a huge relegation six-pointer, losing 1-0 to Alavés with the only goal at Mendizorrotza coming five minutes from time.

Before that, Pacheta’s side had won back to back games, beating Levante and Elche, to climb out of the bottom three.

Right now, they’re in the relegation zone, one point and one place from safety.

Wil Atleti win at home?

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2-0 Huesca

Saúl Ñíguez of Atletico de Madrid in action during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moskva at Wanda Metropolitano on December 11, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. news source