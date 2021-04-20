Flooring Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global flooring market size is valued at USD 388.24 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027. Demand for flooring. As the demand for comfort and privacy increases due to the noisy surroundings, the demand for insulation has increased throughout the flooring market, and the floor is well insulated, resulting in an improved sound environment. This led to an increased demand for insulation, which supported the market growth. In addition, consumers’ preference for aesthetically improved designs, textures and colors, and low-maintenance, easy-to-install flooring are expected to accelerate the market growth.

Flooring Market Segmentations

By Material:

Resilient Flooring

Vinyl (Lvt, Vct, Vinyl Sheet, And Fiberglass)

Others (Cork, Linoleum, Rubber, And Resin)

Non-Resilient Flooring

Ceramic Tiles

Wood

Laminate

Stone

Others (Bamboo and Terrazzo)

Carpets & Rugs

By End-Use Industry:

Residential

Non-Residential

Company Profiles

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Tarkett, S.A.

AFI Licensing

Shaw Industries, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Gerflor

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Polyflor

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Flooring Market.

• The market share of the Flooring Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Flooring Market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Flooring Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Flooring Market Report

What was the Flooring Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Flooring Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Flooring Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

