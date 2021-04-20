Material Handling Equipment Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global material handling equipment market size was USD 266.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. The growing demand for automation and modernization integration of manufacturing processes, the expansion of the aviation and e-commerce industries, the demand for transparency in supply chains and flexibility in warehouse operations are some of the factors expected to drive growth.

Key players in the material handling equipment market include Toyota Industries Corporation, KION GROUP AG, Jugheinrich AG, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Inc., SSI Schaefer Group, Crown Equipment Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Honeywell Intelligrated, and Beumer Group GmbH & Co., Kg.

Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentations

By Product

Storage and Handling Equipment

Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Industrial Trucks

Bulk Material Handling Equipment

Others

By End-Use

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Semiconductor & Electronics

E-Commerce

Aviation

Pharmaceutical

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Material Handling Equipment Market.

• The market share of the Material Handling Equipment Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Material Handling Equipment Market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Material Handling Equipment Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Material Handling Equipment Market Report

What was the Material Handling Equipment Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Material Handling Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Material Handling Equipment Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

