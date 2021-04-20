Pumps Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global pump market size was valued at $95 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing investment for infrastructure development such as water treatment and power generation Asia Pacific, Middle East and African countries are expected to increase pump demand. The global water and sewage treatment industry has gained considerable momentum over the past few years. Mainly due to population growth, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and technological development, increasing demand for freshwater has the potential to promote market growth. In addition, increasing government spending to develop modern irrigation systems in the agricultural sector is expected to drive market growth.

A full report of Pumps Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/pumps-market/24296/

Pumps Market Segmentations

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By Position

Submersible Pumps

Non-Submersible

By Driving Force

Engine Driven Pumps

Electrical Driven Pumps

By Technology

Centrifugal Pumps

Diaphragm Pumps

Others

By Application

Mining

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Municipal

Others

Company Profiles

Grundfos Pump Corp.

Xylem, Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Flowserve Corp.

SPX Flow, Inc.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Sulzer Ltd.

Pentair PLC

Iwaki America, Inc.

ITT, Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Pumps Market.

• The market share of the Pumps Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Pumps Market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Pumps Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Pumps Market Report

What was the Pumps Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Pumps Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Pumps Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404