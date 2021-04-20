High-Speed Blowers Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2021-2027

The high-speed blower market size will exceed USD 72.7 million in 2019 and will show a CAGR of around 3.1% between 2020 and 2026. Strong demand from end-user sectors such as wastewater treatment oil and gas and chemicals is expected to drive industry growth.

The high-speed blower market revenue will increase as awareness increases in treating stagnant or contaminated water and making it available for a variety of industrial and household uses. Wastewater from household and industrial sectors causes clogging and impurities in water bodies. Therefore, wastewater treatment has become a necessity for keeping the environment and aquatic life healthy.

High-Speed Blowers Market Segmentations

By Type

Airfoil Bearing

Magnetic Bearing

By Application

Waste Water Treatment

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Marine

Others

Company Profiles

Aerzen

APG-Neuros

Atlas Copco

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Gardner Denver

Howden Group

Raetts Group

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co., Ltd.

United Blower Inc.

Xylem, Inc.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

