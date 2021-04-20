North America & Europe Leaf Blower Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The North American and European Leaf Blowers market size was estimated at around $1.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

Growing interest in landscape modelling in North America will increase the demand for leaf blowers. According to the Lawn Institute, the United States spends nearly $30 billion on commercial gardens and lawn care, including golf courses, lawns, and more. Moreover, the growing suburban landscape is a lucrative index in the portable leaf blower’s market. The U.S. lawn care industry generated more than USD 75 billion in revenue in 2018, with 50% of the market accounting for commercial landscaping. When the growth rate of the landscape industry increases, the product demand will increase over the forecast period.

Many multinational and regional companies are having their presence in the North America & Europe leaf blower market. Some major participants in the industry market include Honda, The Toro Company, Makita Tools Corporation, Stanley Black+Decker, Greenworks Tools, Earthwise, Ryobi Tools, Remington Power Tools, WORX, and Emak S.p.A.

North America & Europe Leaf Blower Market Segmentations

By Application

Electric Blower

Gas Blower

By Mobility

Handheld

Backpack

Walk Behind

By Distribution Channel

Warehouse Center

Mass Merchant

Department Store

Hardware Store

Specialty Store

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

