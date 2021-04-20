Conveying Equipment Market 2021 Analysis May Set New Growth Story, Forecast to 2027

The global conveying equipment market size was estimated at USD 69 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% from 2021 to 2027. Increased reliance on machines with automated systems reduces production time. The improvement in efficiency is expected to have a positive impact on the entire conveying equipment industry. Conveying equipment is applied as a carrier of goods in a number of industries including mining and coal, food and beverage, automobiles, airports and ports. Conveyors are essential for the continuous transport of materials from one place to another in many industrial and commercial facilities. The conveying equipment provides high operational efficiency with increased productivity.

Conveying Equipment Market Segmentations

By Type

Belt

Roller

Pallet

Overhead

Tri planar

Bucket

Floor

Cable

Crescent

Others (combination of any of the aforementioned conveyor types or gravity, chain, and vertical conveyors)

By Operation

Manual

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Application

Mineral

Metal

Coal

By Component

Aluminum profile (conveyor belt support)

Driving unit (motor bracket, counter-bearing, and electrical drive)

Extremity unit (pulley and clamping strap)

Company Profiles

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Beumer Group GmbH & Co., KG

Fenner Group Holdings Ltd

Fives Group

Flexlink, Intelligrated, Inc

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex Group

Kion Group AG

KUKA AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd

Phoenix Conveyor Belt System

Siemens AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Continental

Emerson

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Conveying Equipment Market.

• The market share of the Conveying Equipment Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Conveying Equipment Market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Conveying Equipment Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Conveying Equipment Market Report

What was the Conveying Equipment Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Conveying Equipment Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Conveying Equipment Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

