New Report: Global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The temperature monitoring systems market is expected to grow from $4.5 billion in 2019 to $5.4 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing manufacturing activity in various industries, strict regulations to ensure product quality (especially in the food and beverage and pharmaceutical sectors), technological advances.

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market – Segmentation

By Type

Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems

Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System

By Application

Cold Storage Temperature Monitoring

Green House Temperature Monitoring

Server Room Temperature Monitoring

Hospital Room and Patient Temperature Monitoring

Home Care Temperature Monitoring

Laboratory Temperature Monitoring

Manufacturing Area Temperature Monitoring

By End User

Healthcare and Life Science Facilities

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Chemical and Petrochemical Manufacturers

Energy and Power Generation Companies

Food and Beverage Product Manufacturers

Other End Users*

Company Profiles

Banner Engineering Corporation

Cooper-Atkins Corporation

Vaisala Oyj

Fluke Process Instruments

Isensix, Inc.

DeltaTrak, Inc.

Imec Messtechnik GmbH

KTR Kupplungstechnik GmbH

Emerson Electric Company

Physitemp Instruments, Inc.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market.

• The market share of the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Report

What was the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Temperature Monitoring Systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Temperature Monitoring Systems Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

