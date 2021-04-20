RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The RNA analytics market is expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2025 from $4.5 billion in 2020 with a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period. The growth of this market was primarily driven by growing demand for customized pharmaceuticals, increased pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditures and government funding for omics, and increased application of RNA sequencing in the transcriptome market.

Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market Scope and Market Size

By Product

Reagents/Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

By Technology

Microarrays

Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

RNA Interference

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Toxicogenomics

Comparative Transcriptomics

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Top Key Players in RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market Report are

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina Inc.

GE Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Sigma Aldrich

Qiagen N.V.

Affymetrix Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

