RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The RNA analytics market is expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2025 from $4.5 billion in 2020 with a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period. The growth of this market was primarily driven by growing demand for customized pharmaceuticals, increased pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditures and government funding for omics, and increased application of RNA sequencing in the transcriptome market.
Global RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market Scope and Market Size
By Product
- Reagents/Consumables
- Instruments
- Software
- Services
By Technology
- Microarrays
- Sequencing
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- RNA Interference
By Application
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery
- Toxicogenomics
- Comparative Transcriptomics
By End User
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals
- Contract Research Organizations
Top Key Players in RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market Report are
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Thermofisher Scientific Inc.
- Sigma Aldrich
- Qiagen N.V.
- Affymetrix Inc.
- Fluidigm Corporation
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market.
• The market share of the RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market Report
- What was the RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
