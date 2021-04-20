Probiotics Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The global probiotics market size was estimated at USD 48.38 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. This is due to the growing consumer propensity to preventive care with the development of efficient probiotic strains.
Global Probiotics Market Scope and Market Size
By Ingredient
- Bacteria
- Yeast
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Feed
By Function
- Regular
- Preventative Healthcare
- Therapeutic
By End User
- Human Probiotics
- Animal Probiotics
Major Players
- Nestle S.A.
- Groupe Danone
- PepsiCo Inc. (Kevita)
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd
- Lifeway Foods Inc.
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Probiotics Market.
- The market share of the Probiotics Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Probiotics Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Probiotics Market
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Probiotics Market Report
- What was the Probiotics Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Probiotics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Probiotics Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
