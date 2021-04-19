New Report: Global Temperature Management Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

The increase in surgical procedures is one of the major drivers of the temperature management market. According to Eurostat 2017, many operations have been performed in European countries, including cataract surgery and colonoscopy. This has resulted in a large increase in appendectomy and hysterectomy with keyhole surgery in recent years. In addition to musculoskeletal surgery, cardiovascular surgery is performed in most regions worldwide. This increases the demand for the use of temperature management devices in hospital rooms, intensive care units (ICUs) and other areas. Other drivers of this market are the increase in cancer and cardiovascular disease, the development of technologically advanced intravascular systems, and the growth of medical tourism.

The major players in the Temperature Management Market include – 3M, Atom Medical Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Geratherm Medical, Medtronic PLC, Smith Medical, Stryker Corporation, and Zoll Medical Corporation.

Temperature Management Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Patient Warming Systems

Patient Cooling Systems

By Application

Cardiology

Orthopedics

Neurology

Other

By End User

Operating Rooms

Intensive Care Units

Emergency Rooms

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

