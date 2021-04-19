New Report: Global Powered Smart Card Market 2020 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for powered smart cards, estimated at $4.1 billion in 2021, is expected to reach a revised size of $7.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the 2021 analysis period. -2027.

Market Key Players:

Prominent players dominating the market include American Express Company, Atos SE, CPI Card Group, Inc., Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Inside Secure SA, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Texas Instruments, Inc., among others.

Global Powered Smart Card Market Scope and Market Size

By Type

Contact Cards

Contactless cards

Multi-component cards

By Component

Memory-based

Microcontroller-based

By Application

Government

Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

