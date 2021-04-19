Industry Overview of Medical Bed Market: Report Based on Development, Scope, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026

The medical bed market is witnessing a surge in market value, which may be due to a sharp increase in demand for medical beds for acute, long-term, psychiatric and maternity care for patients. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the Medical Bed market will exhibit a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The major players covered in the medical bed market report are Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Invacare Corporation., Medical Depot, Inc., Stryker, Arjo., Gendron Inc., GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., HARD Manufacturing Company, Inc., Umano Medical inc., Transfer Master, American Medical Equipment, ProBed Medical Technologies Inc., Amico Group of Companies., Getinge AB., ANTANO GROUP, Merivaara, Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, LINET., PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD. and Mobility Aids Sales And Services among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Medical Bed Market Segmentations

By Product

Acute Care Beds

MedSurg beds

ICU Beds

Pediatric Beds

Birthing Beds

Long-term Care Beds

Psychiatric Care Beds

Bariatric Care Beds

Others

By Bed Type

Manual

Electric

Semi-electric

By Application

Intensive Care

Non-intensive Care

By Medical Institution/Facility

Private Medical Institutions

Public Medical Institutions

By End-Use

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Elderly Care Settings

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Medical Bed Market.

• The market share of the Medical Bed Market supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Medical Bed Market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Medical Bed Market

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Medical Bed Market Report

What was the Medical Bed Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Medical Bed Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Medical Bed Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

