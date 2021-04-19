Healthcare Biometrics Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The Healthcare Biometrics Market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness a 24% CAGR over the forecast period. The main driving parameter contributing to the growth of this market is the increasing awareness and demand for cybersecurity and biometrics development for healthcare facilities, along with the increase in healthcare IT applications.

The major players operating in the healthcare biometrics market report are NEC Corpoaration, 3M, FUJISU, HID Global Corporation, Imprivata, Inc., Hitachi Ltd, Integrated Biometrics, GenKey, Agnitio, Naunce Communication Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., BIO-Key, SUPREMA, Fulcrum Biometrics, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Medical Bed Market Segmentations

By Type

Contact biometric

Non-contact biometric

By Technology

Single factor authentication

Multi factor authentication

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Healthcare Institutes

Research Laboratories

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Healthcare Biometrics Market.

• The market share of the Healthcare Biometrics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Healthcare Biometrics Market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Healthcare Biometrics Market.

Key Questions Answered by Healthcare Biometrics Market Report

What was the Healthcare Biometrics Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Healthcare Biometrics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Healthcare Biometrics Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

