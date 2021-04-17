Jake Paul vs Ben Askren australia time: When and Where to Watch Full boxing Fight PPV Online

YouTube supermegacelebrity and Internet troll Jake Paul is prepared for some other shot at fame, this time withinside the boxing ring. The more youthful of the Paul brothers is about to headline the cutting-edge Triller Fight Club PPV on Saturday night time in Atlanta, aleven though this time in opposition to an real fight athlete. Paul could be contrary former MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium atop a four-combat card full of musical acts and headlined via way of means of Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: Fight card, odds, a way to watch, begin time, PPV price, whole guide, date

A celeb boxing suit headlines on PPV this weekend from Atlanta

Despite all of the bluster and trolling, Paul has really proven respectable talent in his first appearances. Even aleven though it turned into in opposition to extraordinarily low degrees of opposition and now no longer seasoned fighters, Paul scored a couple of knockouts that went viral. First he stopped AnEsonGib, a fellow YouTube supermegacelebrity, earlier than brutalizing former NBA participant Nate Robinson final November. Askren, meanwhile, has in no way boxed professionally and really not often used his standup putting in the course of his MMA profession.

The relaxation of the cardboard fills out in an thrilling manner. The co-most important occasion is a valid seasoned showdown at one hundred forty kilos whilst former champion Regis Prograis takes on veteran Ivan Redkach. Prograis is trying to get again into name competition with some other win after losing his belt fights ago. Another former UFC fighter is in a featured bout whilst Frank Mir takes on Steve Cunningham in a heavyweight contest. Mir, who held the UFC heavyweight name instances in his profession, has in no way boxed professionally as he faces a former cruiserweight champion in Cunningham who has now no longer fought when you consider that 2017.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren australia time: When and Where to Watch Full boxing Fight PPV Online

Its predicted to be a hectic week in Atlanta with lots occurring main as much as combat night time. CBS Sports will have you ever included with all of it, so hold this web page stored during the week for updates, information and analysis.

Paul vs. Askren card, odds

Jake Paul -a hundred sixty five vs. Ben Askren +one hundred forty, cruiserweights

Regis Prograis -4500 vs. Ivan Redkach +1600, junior welterweights

Steve Cunningham -1600 vs. Frank Mir +900, heavyweights

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon, mild heavyweights

Paul vs. Askren viewing information

Date: April 17 | Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta

Start time: nine p.m. ET

TV: Traditional PPV | Live stream: FITE TV

Paul vs. Askren combat countdown

Brookhouse: Fight card predictions and most important occasion picks

Brookhouse: Fighter salaries on the primary card revealed

Brookhouse: Three largest storylines to observe in Atlanta

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: Fight prediction, odds, card, professional picks, preview for boxing showdown

The pair are set to headline a four-combat card in Atlanta with lots of musical performances

The cutting-edge sideshow enchantment in boxing is prepared for its closeup. While the times of seeing fact TV and previous infant stars withinside the ring has reputedly long past via way of means of the wayside, YouTube and TikTok stars have taken the mantle with excessive de

grees of success. The subsequent new release comes on Saturday night time in Atlanta whilst Jake Paul faces off with former UFC fighter and -promoting welterweight champion Ben Askren on Triller Fight Club (nine p.m. ET, pay-per-view).

The bout headlines a card loaded with oddities, consisting of a former boxer-grew to become nightclub rich person vs. a musician and some other boxer vs. UFC showdown on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fight week has taken a few unpleasant turns, with Paul accused of sexual attack via way of means of a TikTok influencer, in addition to his personal claims that he’s now displaying early symptoms and symptoms of mind trauma.

“Its a risky sport,” Paul stated in the course of media day for the occasion. “Thats why, whilst humans query my determination to it, its like, Im displaying up each unmarried day. Im placing my intellectual fitness at the line, my mind is at the line. Like you stated, Ive long past and gotten mind scans and feature early symptoms and symptoms of CTE.”

He later walked again his declare on CTE.

Despite all of the bluster and trolling, Paul has really proven respectable talent in his first appearances. Even aleven though it turned into in opposition to extraordinarily low degrees of opposition and now no longer seasoned fighters, Paul scored a couple of knockouts that went viral. First he stopped AnEsonGib, a fellow YouTube supermegacelebrity, earlier than brutalizing former NBA participant Nate Robinson final November.

Paul and his brother, Logan, have taken the education seriously, on the very least, and enlisted a few pinnacle names to help in education for fights.

In Askren, he’s subsequently dealing with a person who made his residing via fighting, aleven though really now no longer as a boxer. Askrens MMA profession turned into very successful, shooting more than one championships earlier than finishing his profession with a disappointing run withinside the UFC. After simply 3 fights on MMAs largest stage, Askren turned into pressured into retirement because of longstanding problems together along with his hips.

When a complete hip alternative ended up now no longer being needed, Askren took the combat with Paul, getting again into the combat sport withinside the one region of his abilities wherein he has continually been weakest. If the boxing test is going well, Askren believes he can also additionally go back to the circus some extra instances.

“Im now no longer going to do 3 boxing suits a yr or anything,” Askren instructed BJPenn.com. “But, if I name out a few different dope YouTuber and could combat him subsequent yr, yeah. Im now no longer going to do 20 of them however I would possibly do or 3 extra.”

Elsewhere on the cardboard, former junior welterweight champion Regis Prograis is again withinside the co-most important occasion slot whilst he’s taking on Ivan Redkach. Prograis is attempting to paintings his manner again into name competition at one hundred forty kilos after dropping the World Boxing Super Series very last to Josh Taylor in 2019. He bounced again with a thunderous knockout in 2020 and could appearance to construct off of that here. Redkach, on the alternative hand, is coming off a loss to Danny Garcia in January 2020. Before that, he ripped off 3 instantly wins.