Target Acquisition Systems Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The Target Acquisition System market is expected to record a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period. Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the Target Acquisition Systems market are the advancement of automatic weapons, increased national defense expenditures, increased demand for military artillery systems, and ongoing military modernization programs worldwide.
Key Market Players
- BAE Systems plc
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Instro Precision Limited
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)
- Kearfott Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Rheinmetall AG
- Safran SA
- Thales SA
Target Acquisition Systems Market – Segmentation
By Sub-system
- Cameras
- Scopes & Sights
- Detecting & Locating Systems:
- Modules
- Others
- Add-on Systems
By Platform
- Land
- Airborne
- Naval
By End Use
- Military
- Homeland Security
By Range
- Short Range (0–8 km)
- Medium Range (8–250 km)
- Long Range (Above 250 km)
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
