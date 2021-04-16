Student Information System Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global Student Information Systems market size was valued at $7.24 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2027. Factors such as the increase in global Internet and mobile device penetration, changes in the digital education sector, and growth in Over the Top (OTT) media services are key drivers driving the adoption of Student Information Systems (SIS). Several vendors are now offering SIS applications with built-in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. In addition, other factors such as the increase in Internet of Things (IoT), 5G communication technology and edge computing are likely to drive the market growth.

Student Information System Market – Segmentation

By Deployment:

On-premise

Cloud-based

By End-user:

Higher education

K-12

Company Profiles

Oracle Corporation

Workday Inc.

SAP SE

Jenzabar Inc.

Skyward, Inc.

Illuminate Education

Ellucian Company L.P

Campus Management Corp.

Foradian Technologies

Beehively

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Student Information System Market.

• The market share of the Student Information System Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Student Information System Market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Student Information System Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Student Information System Market Report

What was the Student Information System Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Student Information System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Student Information System Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

