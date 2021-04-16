Street and Roadway Lighting Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The street and road lighting market is valued at USD 9.77 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 145.4 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2027.

Increased visibility and safety for drivers, pedestrians and riders, expanding smart cities, increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, and increasing demand for intelligent solutions in street lighting systems are booming the global street and road lighting market. . The Global Street & Road Lighting Market report provides a holistic assessment of the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key segments, trends, drivers, limitations, competitive landscape, and factors playing an important role in the market.

A full report of Street and Roadway Lighting Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/street-and-roadway-lighting-market/51201/

Street and Roadway Lighting Market – Segmentation

By Lighting Type

Conventional Lighting

Smart Lighting

By Light Source

LEDs

Fluorescent Lights

HID Lamps

By Wattage Type

Less than 50W

Between 50W and 150W

More than 150W

By End User

Highways

Street and Roadways

Others

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Key Players

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cooper Lighting LLC.

Cree Inc.

GE Current

Hubbell Incorporated

Itron, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Landis+Gyr

OSRAM GmbH

Zumtobel Group AG

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Street and Roadway Lighting Market.

• The market share of the Street and Roadway Lighting Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Street and Roadway Lighting Market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Street and Roadway Lighting Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Street and Roadway Lighting Market Report

What was the Street and Roadway Lighting Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Street and Roadway Lighting Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Street and Roadway Lighting Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404