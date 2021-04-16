Stem Cells Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The stem cell market is estimated at USD 14.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach approximately USD 26.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of nearly 10% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is due to increased clinical trials and increased adoption of stem cell therapies worldwide.

In the context of COVID-19, government agencies, research institutes, and many biotech and pharmaceutical companies in various countries are focusing on effective and fast technology for rapid diagnosis of COVID-19. Mesenchymal stem cells are a safe and effective approach to the treatment of COVID-19, according to a 2020 study article published in the scientific journal Aging and Disease (2020). There are at least 10 projects registered in the official international register for clinical trials, suggesting the use of mesenchymal stem cells in patients with coronavirus pneumonia. However, it is still in the early stages of research with respect to the studied market.

Stem Cells Market – Segmentation

By Product Type

Adult Stem Cell

Human Embryonic Cell

Pluripotent Stem Cell

Other Product Types

By Application

Neurological Disorders

Orthopedic Treatments

Oncology Disorders

Injuries and Wounds

Cardiovascular Disorders

Other Applications

By Treatment Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Auto logic Stem Cell Therapy

Syngeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Key Players

CELGENE CORPORATION

ReNeuron Group plc

Virgin Health Bank

Biovault family

Precious Cells International Ltd

Mesoblast Ltd

Caladrius

Seneca Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies

BioTime, Inc.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Stem Cells Market.

• The market share of the Stem Cells Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Stem Cells Market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Stem Cells Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Stem Cells Market Report

What was the Stem Cells Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Stem Cells Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Stem Cells Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

