Stem Cells Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The stem cell market is estimated at USD 14.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach approximately USD 26.4 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of nearly 10% over the forecast period. The growth of the market is due to increased clinical trials and increased adoption of stem cell therapies worldwide.
In the context of COVID-19, government agencies, research institutes, and many biotech and pharmaceutical companies in various countries are focusing on effective and fast technology for rapid diagnosis of COVID-19. Mesenchymal stem cells are a safe and effective approach to the treatment of COVID-19, according to a 2020 study article published in the scientific journal Aging and Disease (2020). There are at least 10 projects registered in the official international register for clinical trials, suggesting the use of mesenchymal stem cells in patients with coronavirus pneumonia. However, it is still in the early stages of research with respect to the studied market.
Stem Cells Market – Segmentation
By Product Type
- Adult Stem Cell
- Human Embryonic Cell
- Pluripotent Stem Cell
- Other Product Types
By Application
- Neurological Disorders
- Orthopedic Treatments
- Oncology Disorders
- Injuries and Wounds
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Other Applications
By Treatment Type
- Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy
- Auto logic Stem Cell Therapy
- Syngeneic Stem Cell Therapy
Key Players
- CELGENE CORPORATION
- ReNeuron Group plc
- Virgin Health Bank
- Biovault family
- Precious Cells International Ltd
- Mesoblast Ltd
- Caladrius
- Seneca Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Opexa Therapeutics, Inc.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
- STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Cellular Engineering Technologies
- BioTime, Inc.
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
