Starter Culture Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The global starter culture market size is estimated at USD 1 billion in 2020, and in terms of value, it is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, with an annual average growth of 5%. The growing demand for dairy and dairy-based foods, meat and seafood, as well as the increased consumption of conventional beverages, is driving the demand for starter culture. With the development of new technologies and innovative experiments in the food and beverage sector, the use of starter culture is dominant in the European market due to the high consumption of processed foods, while the Asia Pacific region is growing fastest due to new and new technologies. Growing food and beverage exports.

Starter Culture Market – Segmentation

By Application

Dairy & dairy based products

Meat & seafood

Others*

By Microorganism

Bacteria

Yeast

Mold

By Composition

Multi-strain mix

Single strain

Multi-strain

By Form

Freeze-dried

Frozen

Companies

Hansen

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont’s Nutrition and Biosciences

Sacco srl

Mad Millie

Saputo Inc.

CSK Food Enrichment B.V.

Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l.

Kerry PLC

Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

