Sports Technology Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The global sports technology market size was valued at USD 117 billion in 2020 and is expected to record an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2021 to 2027. Data analytics, along with increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and social media integration across a variety of sports, are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Along with the digital transformation of the stadium, a strong emphasis on audience engagement and entertainment activities is expected to drive the demand for technology-based services in the sports sector. The industry is experiencing a paradigm shift as investments from various organizations increase in adopting the latest technologies to monitor player performance and engage fans.

The major players covered in the sports technology market report areIBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., FUJITSU, SAP SE, Oracle, LG Electronics., SAMSUNG, Fitbit, Inc., Apple Inc., Garmin Ltd., Sony India Private Limited., Panasonic Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Sports Technology Market – Segmentation

By Technology

Device

Smart Stadium

Esports

Sports Analytics

By Sports

Soccer

Baseball

Basketball

Ice Hockey

American Football/Rugby

Tennis

Cricket

Golf

Esports

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

