Speech And Voice Recognition Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global speech and speech recognition market size was valued at $9.12 billion in 2017. It is expected to expand to a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period. Advances in technology, along with increasing adoption of advanced electronic devices, are expected to stimulate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Used for security purposes, speech recognition biometrics helps to provide access to authenticated users to conduct transactions. The proliferation of voice biometrics is a key factor driving the market.

The growing demand for voice-based navigation systems and workstations is fueling the growth of the hardware and software sector. The integration of infotainment systems in voice-enabled vehicles is gaining popularity around the world as several countries initiate “hands-free” regulations governing the use of mobile phones while driving.

Major Market Players of Speech Recognition Market

Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Agnitio SL (Spain)

VoiceVault (U.S.)

VoiceBox Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

LumenVox LLC. (U.S)

Raytheon BBN Technologies (U.S.)

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems (U.S.)

Sensory, Inc. (U.S.)

ReadSpeaker Holding B.V. (Netherlands)

Iflytek Co., Ltd. (China)

Acapela Group SA (Belgium)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

ai Inc. (Canada)

Speech And Voice Recognition Market- Segmentation

By Delivery Methods

Artificial Intelligence Based

• Non-artificial Intelligence Based

By Technology

Voice Recognition

• Speech Recognition

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Speech And Voice Recognition Market .

. The market share of the Speech And Voice Recognition Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Speech And Voice Recognition Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Speech And Voice Recognition Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Speech And Voice Recognition Market Report

What was the Speech And Voice Recognition Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Speech And Voice Recognition Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Speech And Voice Recognition Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

