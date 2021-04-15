Spear Phishing Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Global Spear Phishing Market is projected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 11% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The report contains data from 2018 and 2017. The main cause of high demand in the market includes an increase in incidence. Spear phishing attacks are on the rise and organizations adopt BYOD policies on the rise.

The spear phishing market ecosystem includes players such as Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems (U.K.), Barracuda Networks Inc. (U.S.), FireEye Inc. (U.S.), Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Proofpoint (U.S.), Forcepoint LLC. (U.S.), GreatHorn, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and RSA Security LLC. (U.S.) which provide solutions and services required in spear phishing protection.

Spear Phishing Market- Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Hybrid

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End User

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government

Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Critical Infrastructure

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Spear Phishing Market .

. The market share of the Spear Phishing Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Spear Phishing Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Spear Phishing Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Spear Phishing Market Report

What was the Spear Phishing Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Spear Phishing Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Spear Phishing Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

