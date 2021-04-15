Sports Analytics Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global sports analytics market size was valued at USD 77.4 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31% from 2021 to 2027. Key factors driving the global market Sports associations and coaches rely heavily on data generated through sports analysis. This data can be used for a variety of purposes, including player selection, play lineup decisions, pre-, mid-, and post-match strategies.

Major Market Players of Speech Recognition Market

Experfy Projects

Oracle

IBM Corporation

SAP

Sportradar AG

Tableau Software

SAS Institute Inc.

Sports Analytics Market- Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Sports Type

Individual Sports

Team Sports

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Application

Performance Analysis

Player Fitness and Safety

Player and Team Valuation

Fan Engagement

Broadcast Management

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

