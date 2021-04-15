Spend Analytics Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The Spend Analysis market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The new generation of solutions is quietly attracting attention with an AI approach. As the demand for supplier and market intelligence increases, technology giants like IBM, Coupa and TAMR are undertaking very innovative developments, which will gain traction in the future.

Major Market Players of Speech Recognition Market

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute, Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Coupa Software Inc. (US)

Zycus Inc. (US)

Proactis (UK)

Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

JAGGAER (US)

Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd. (UK)

Ivalua Inc. (US)

BravoSolution SPA (US)

Spend Analytics Market- Segmentation

By Application

Financial Management

Risk Management

Governance & Compliance Management

Supplier Sourcing & Performing Management

Demand & Supply Forecasting

Others

By Component

Software

Services

By Analytics Type

Diagnostic

Predictive

Prescriptive

Descriptive

By Business Function

Finance

Information Technology (IT)

Marketing

Procurement

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecommunications & Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Energy & Utilities

Others

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Spend Analytics Market .

. The market share of the Spend Analytics Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Spend Analytics Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Spend Analytics Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Spend Analytics Market Report

What was the Spend Analytics Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Spend Analytics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Spend Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

