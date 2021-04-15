Spend Analytics Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The Spend Analysis market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. The new generation of solutions is quietly attracting attention with an AI approach. As the demand for supplier and market intelligence increases, technology giants like IBM, Coupa and TAMR are undertaking very innovative developments, which will gain traction in the future.
Major Market Players of Speech Recognition Market
- SAP SE (Germany)
- SAS Institute, Inc. (US)
- IBM Corporation (US)
- Oracle Corporation (US)
- Coupa Software Inc. (US)
- Zycus Inc. (US)
- Proactis (UK)
- Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- JAGGAER (US)
- Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd. (UK)
- Ivalua Inc. (US)
- BravoSolution SPA (US)
Spend Analytics Market- Segmentation
By Application
- Financial Management
- Risk Management
- Governance & Compliance Management
- Supplier Sourcing & Performing Management
- Demand & Supply Forecasting
- Others
By Component
- Software
- Services
By Analytics Type
- Diagnostic
- Predictive
- Prescriptive
- Descriptive
By Business Function
- Finance
- Information Technology (IT)
- Marketing
- Procurement
By Deployment Model
- On-Premises
- Cloud
- Hybrid
By Organization Size
- Small & Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs)
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Manufacturing
- Retail & E-Commerce
- Government & Defense
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Telecommunications & Information Technology (IT)
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Energy & Utilities
- Others
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Spend Analytics Market.
- The market share of the Spend Analytics Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Spend Analytics Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Spend Analytics Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Spend Analytics Market Report
- What was the Spend Analytics Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Spend Analytics Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Spend Analytics Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
