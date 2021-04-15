Situation Awareness System Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The Situation Awareness System Market is valued at $216.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $361.9 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027. A context-aware system is a security system used to collect and analyze your surroundings. Environment to strengthen safety and security, environmental monitoring and mass notification. It helps you improve your responsiveness to everyday tasks and emergencies. It is also widely used in many applications, such as military simulations, because it gives you time to investigate and fix problems before emergencies or inconveniences arise. In addition, these systems provide awareness of environmental factors and events in relation to time or location, understand meaning and predict future conditions.
Situation Awareness System Market- Segmentation
By Component Type
- Network video recorders
- Sensors
- Global positioning system
- Displays
- Others
By Product Type
- Command & Control System
- Fire & Flood Alarm System
- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
- Radar
- Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Systems
- Sonar
- Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Military and Defense
- Healthcare
- Aerospace
- Marine security
- Automotive
- Mining and oil & gas
- Industrial
- Cyber security
- Others
Key Market Players
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- BAE Systems, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Denso Corporation
- General Electric
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Harris Corporation
- D3 Security Management Systems, Inc.
- CNL Software Ltd.
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
