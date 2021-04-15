Solid-State Relay Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The solid-state relay market is expected to record a 5% CAGR over the forecast period (2021-2027). Solid state relays are electronic switching devices that use the electrical and optical properties of solid-state semiconductors to switch on or off when a small external voltage is applied to the control terminals. It is mainly used to prevent serious accidents or flashovers as it trips the circuit breaker when a fault is detected and prevents damage to the central system. Unlike electromechanical relays, they have no moving parts that wear out, so they have a long life.
Solid-State Relay Market- Segmentation
By Mounting Type:
- Panel
- PCB
- DIN Rail
- Others (plug-in, SO4, and DIP)
By Output Voltage
- AC
- DC
- AC/DC
By Current Rating
- Low (0A–20A)
- Medium (20A–50A)
- High (More than 50A)
By Application
- Industrial Automation
- Building Equipment
- Industrial OEM
- Energy & Infrastructure
- Automotive & Transportation
- Medical
- Food & Beverages
Key market players
- Anacon Electronic Sales, Inc.
- Broadcom
- Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG
- Crydom Inc.,
- FUJITSU
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- OMEGA Engineering Inc.
- OMRON Corporation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Teledyne Relays
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Solid-State Relay Market.
- The market share of the Solid-State Relay Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Solid-State Relay Market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Solid-State Relay Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Solid-State Relay Market Report
- What was the Solid-State Relay Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of Solid-State Relay Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Solid-State Relay Market was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
