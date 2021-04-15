Solid-State Relay Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The solid-state relay market is expected to record a 5% CAGR over the forecast period (2021-2027). Solid state relays are electronic switching devices that use the electrical and optical properties of solid-state semiconductors to switch on or off when a small external voltage is applied to the control terminals. It is mainly used to prevent serious accidents or flashovers as it trips the circuit breaker when a fault is detected and prevents damage to the central system. Unlike electromechanical relays, they have no moving parts that wear out, so they have a long life.

Solid-State Relay Market- Segmentation

By Mounting Type:

Panel

PCB

DIN Rail

Others (plug-in, SO4, and DIP)

By Output Voltage

AC

DC

AC/DC

By Current Rating

Low (0A–20A)

Medium (20A–50A)

High (More than 50A)

By Application

Industrial Automation

Building Equipment

Industrial OEM

Energy & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Medical

Food & Beverages

Key market players

Anacon Electronic Sales, Inc.

Broadcom

Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG

Crydom Inc.,

FUJITSU

GENERAL ELECTRIC

OMEGA Engineering Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Teledyne Relays

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Solid-State Relay Market .

. The market share of the Solid-State Relay Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Solid-State Relay Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Solid-State Relay Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Solid-State Relay Market Report

What was the Solid-State Relay Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Solid-State Relay Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Solid-State Relay Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

