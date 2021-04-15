Sonar System Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The Sonar Systems market is estimated to record a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The sonar system market is growing as the military’s naval foot increases due to procurement of new ships and submarines and upgrade programs of existing naval ships. The growth of the market is also due to increased maritime trade, oil and gas exploration, dredging and fishing activities. Countries that rely on basic fish finders are expected to generate high demand for advanced sonar devices during the forecast period.

Key market players

The major players in the sonar system market include Raytheon (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Thales (France), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Ultra Electronics (UK), L3 (US), Teledyne (US), Sonardyne (UK), Atlas Elektronik (Germany), Furuno (Japan), Navico (Norway), Japan Radio (JRC) Co. Ltd. (Japan), DSIT (Israel), EdgeTech (US), and Aselsan (Turkey), among others. These players have adopted the key strategies of contracts and new product developments to strengthen their position in the sonar system market.

Sonar System Market- Segmentation

On the basis of platform

Ship Type

Airborne

On the basis of mode of operation

Active

Passive

Dual

On the basis of end user

Line Fit

Retrofit

On the basis of installation

Vessel-mounted

Towed

Airborne

Port

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)

On the basis of application

Defense

Commercial

On the basis of solution

Hardware

Software

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Sonar System Market .

. The market share of the Sonar System Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Sonar System Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Sonar System Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Sonar System Market Report

What was the Sonar System Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Sonar System Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Sonar System Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

