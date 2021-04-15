Solid State Lighting Market 2021 Growth, COVID Impact, Trends Analysis Report 2027

The global solid state lighting market is valued at $3.65 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $74.25 billion in 2027, with an annual average growth of 12% from 2021 to 2027. Solid state lighting devices consist of semiconductors that convert electricity into light. Solid state lighting devices generate visible light through electroluminescence, a phenomenon in which a specially manufactured semiconductor diode emits light when passing an electric current. Solid state lighting is used in a variety of applications due to its various advantages such as long life, better light output quality, intrinsically safe, small size and high durability. Therefore, these factors are expected to strengthen the solid state lighting market during the forecast period.

A full report of Solid-State Cooling Market available at https://www.orionmarketreports.com/solid-state-lighting-market/23056/

Solid State Lighting Market- Segmentation

By Type

Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)

Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)

By Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit

By Application

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Specialty Lighting

By Industry Vertical

Residential

Industrial and Commercial

Medical

Transportation

Others

Key players

Cree, Inc.

Energy Focus Inc.

General Electric Company

Nichia Corporation

Osram Licht AG

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Solid State Lighting Market .

. The market share of the Solid State Lighting Market , supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview. Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Solid State Lighting Market .

. Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Solid State Lighting Market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by Solid State Lighting Market Report

What was the Solid State Lighting Market in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Solid State Lighting Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How are these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Solid State Lighting Market was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

About Us:

Orion Market Reports (OMR) endeavors to provide exclusive blend of qualitative and quantitative market research reports to clients across the globe. Our organization helps both multinational and domestic enterprises to bolster their business by providing in-depth market insights and most reliable future market trends. Our reports address all the major aspects of the markets providing insights and market outlook to global clients.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Orion Market Reports

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +91 780-304-0404