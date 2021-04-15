Solid State Cooling Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The solid-state drive (SSD) market was valued at USD 3.46 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow at an annual average of 14% over the forecast period (2021-2027) to reach USD 83.4 billion by 2026. . The demand for data storage has been increasing tremendously over the past few years and is expected to witness an increasing trend during the forecast period as well. To meet this enormous demand for data storage, solid-state drives (SSDs) and hard disk drives (HDDs) have emerged as two major storage solutions, each with its own advantages.

Key Companies

Key industry participants in the market include Intel Corporation; Micron Technology, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Seagate Technology PLC; and Western Digital Corporation. Technological proliferation and increasing investments in R&D by manufacturers and associations are expected to drive industry growth.

Solid State Cooling Market- Segmentation

By Interface

SATA

SAS

PCIe

By Form Factor

8”/2.5”

5”

2

2 (SFF 8639)

FHHL and HHHL

By Technology

SLC

MLC Planar

MLC 3D

TLC Planar

TLC 3D

By Storage:

Under 500 GB

500 GB–1 TB

1 TB – 2 TB

Above 2 TB

By End-User:

Enterprise

Client

Industrial

Automotive

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

