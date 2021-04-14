Soccer Streams Reddit- Watch Dortmund vs Man City Live Stream Free Reddit Online TV

Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Champions League in HD for free. Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream: can Reus & co upset the Citizens? Having beaten Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the first leg at the Etihad, Manchester City are on well on the way to their first UEFA Champions League semi-final in five years. Can they wrap things up at the Westfalenstadion today? It’s an 8pm BST / 9PM CET kick-off. Make sure you know how to watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream in HD and for free wherever you are.

The latest team news is that former Man City star Jadon Sancho is back in training for Borussia Dortmund, but won’t start due to lack of match fitness. Meanwhile, having rested a number of players at the weekend, City are ready to welcome back the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden (who scored the late winner in the first leg).

Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream

Kick off: 8pm GMT / 9pm CET / 3pm ET

Location: Signal Iduna Park, Germany

US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99)

AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

UK stream: BT Sport

There’s no doubt Manchester City have the firepower to finish the job but Pep Guardiola’s men arrive in Germany having suffered a shock loss to 10-man Leeds in the Premier League last Saturday. They’ll need to keep a lid on any such costly mistakes if they’re to book their spot in the UEFA Champions League semi finals on the 27th/28th April and 4th/5th May.

Their opponents have managed to win two of their last seven games across all competitions, and just two of their last five in the Champions League. With confidence ebbing away, Edin Terzic’s side will jog out on the Westfalenstadion turf determined to return to winning ways.

City have scored 54 goals in their last 22 UEFA Champions League matches and have won 10 of their last 15 away European games.

It’s an 8pm BST kick-off at the Signal Iduna Park tonight. Lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sports to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month. Make sure to use a VPN if needed when travelling outside Australia for access.

Read on for more details on how to watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream in HD and for free wherever you are in the world.

Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream for $5.99

Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Champions League in HD tonight, team news

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through CBS All Access – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you’ll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Of course, CBS All Access is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

CBS All Access 7-day free trial – free Champions League football Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of CBS All Access. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It’s $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Man City anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Champions League rights holders, you won’t be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There’s 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it’s easier than you think.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Man City in Australia

Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream: team news and how to watch the Champions League

If you’re in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Premier League for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to access a Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53) Watch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it’s also available on Xbox.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Man City in the UK

Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream: how to watch the Champions League in HD tonight, team news

Rights to show the Borussia Dortmund vs Man City UEFA Champions League clash in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you’ll also be able to watch the Europa League.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £7.50 Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £7.50 per month for the first three months. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It’s also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

You can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you’re hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it’s also available in with Dolby Atmos sound. Sadly, Borussia Dortmund vs Man City has not been selected for 4K coverage, though.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they’re getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month Enjoy the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time. Watch a free Borussia Dortmund vs Man City live stream

Football fans in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch the UEFA Champions League for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Champions League and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you’ve not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

UEFA Champions League free with DAZN 1 month free trial DAZN has the rights to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn’t available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, simply use a VPN to access a Borussia Dortmund v Man City live stream without being blocked.

It’s also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that’s where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world’s broadcasters with rights to show the live Champions League football here. Champions League Fixtures

Borussia Dortmund v Man City live stream: how to watch the Champions League in HD tonight, team news

Borussia Dortmund vs. Man City Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Pep Guardiola will be feeling the heat on Wednesday night at the Westfalenstadion knowing that he is 90 minutes away from taking Manchester City to its first UEFA Champions League semifinals under his watch.

The only other time the Premier League leaders have made the UCL semifinals was in the months before Guardiola’s arrival in 2016 when they lost to eventual European champions Real Madrid.

Guardiola was brought to the Etihad to get the four-time Premier League winners over the top in Europe. After Phil Foden’s goal at the end of City’s 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarterfinals, this year’s tournament represents his best chance yet, with Paris Saint-Germain awaiting the winner of the tie.

What TV channel is Borussia Dortmund vs Man City on? Live stream, kick-off time and early team news

A place in the Champions League final four is at stake for the winner with Manchester City holding a 2-1 advantage

Manchester City travel to Germany for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Dortmund this Wednesday, April 14, currently leading the tie 2-1.

Phil Foden’s late winner has given Guardiola’s side a slight edge going into the return leg – and history tends to favour City when they’ve previously been in this position.

Man City have progressed on 13 of the last 15 occasions they’ve taken a lead into the second leg in European competition, with only Juventus in 1976-77 and Monaco in 2016-17 managing to overturn a deficit.

On a similar theme, Dortmund themselves don’t boast the best record in overcoming the odds having lost 6 of their previous 7 two-legged contests in Europe where they’ve lost the opening tie.

While the omens are positive, the last time City played at the Westfalenstadion, they lost by a goal to nil – a scoreline that would see them eliminated should it be repeated this Wednesday.