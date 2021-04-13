Global IntegratedDrive Systems Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Application, Type, Market Share, Forecast to 2027

Integrated drive systems are relatively new, and many end-users have started using these systems to improve the efficiency of their facilities, as the systems help in optimizing the functions of components like gears and motors. These systems improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption at the facilities. The growing awareness and the increasing need for energy conservation are some of the major reasons for the rise in adoption of integrated drive systems among end-user industries.

The Integrated Drive Systems key players in this market include:

ABB

Bosch Rexroth

Emerson

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Eaton

Integrated Drive Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

TQ Group

Yaskawa Electric

By Type, the market is primarily split into

Fieldbus

Industrial Ethernet

Wireless

By Application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive and Transportation

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others



